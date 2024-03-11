Front Street temporarily closed: traffic advisory for March 12 | THE DAILY HERALD

With five ships in Port on Tuesday, more than 10,000 passengers and crew are expected to visit Philipsburg.





PHILIPSBURG–Frontstreet will be temporarily closed for vehicular traffic on Tuesday, March 12, in connection with the arrival of five cruise ships to Port St. Maarten.

The closure of Frontstreet was announced on Monday by St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, saying, “The influx of visitors is expected to result in increased traffic congestion. Therefore, we kindly ask all drivers to plan their routes accordingly and to exercise patience during this time. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we work to ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/frontstreet-temporarily-closed-traffic-advisory-for-march-12