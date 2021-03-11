Fuel price going up once again | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The maximum price for unleaded gasoline will go up tomorrow from the former price of NAf. 1.947 per litre and will pass the two-guilder mark to the new price of NAf. 2.010 per litre. The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) adapted the price for gasoline as of 6:00am Friday, March 12.

Due to “ongoing developments internationally,” the prices for crude oil have experienced upward adjustments for gasoline and diesel fuel, the TEATT minister stated Thursday in a public announcement of the price change for petroleum products.

Similar to the price for gasoline, the price for diesel fuel was also increased from the former price of NAf. 1.467 per litre to the new price of NAf. 1.587.

This is the fifth consecutive time the prices for gasoline and diesel fuel were increased. The prices at the pumps also went up on December 5 and December 24, 2020, and on January 23 and February 20, 2021.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fuel-price-going-up-once-again