Fun Miles announces winners of Fun Lottery year end campaign | THE DAILY HERALD

All the prize winners posed for a group photo at Holland House. (Robert Luckock photo)

PHILIPSBURG–Fun Miles announced the winners of Its Fun Lottery campaign at a ceremony in Holland House Hotel, Front Street, on Wednesday night. The campaign started on November 10, 2025 and ended on January 23, 2026.

“Whenever our Fun Miles members were shopping at participating partners they would receive Fun Lottery tickets and all they had to do was fill in the their Fun Miles number and drop it into the ballot boxes to have a chance to win many prizes,” explained Fun Miles Area Manager Hannie Seefat. “Every time they made a purchase they also had a chance to play the Scratch and Win Game in the app.”

“Our Fun partners are Kooyman, Sol Gas station (Simpson Bay, Causeway, Sucker Garden, Madame Estate). We also have Windward Island Bank (WIB) together with Kompa Leon. Other participating partners are Carl & Sons, Benu Pharmacy, and Ennia. At the end of the campaign we collected all the tickets, then we had the drawing on January 29, 20206, supervised by the Notary.”

The winners were:

Carlos Arrendell – US $1,000 voucher from Kooyman.

Ricardo Maitland who collected 100,000 Fun Miles points.

Bea Gumbs – One year’s worth of breakfasts from Carl & Sons.

Soraya Djasmin – US $100 travel voucher from Travel Planners.

Laverne Philips – US $100 travel voucher from Travel Planners.

Akeem Beauperthuy – Kompa Leon Credit Card from Windward Islands Bank.

The grand prize winner was Esmond Fleming who won a return trip to Panama for two persons, including flights, hotel stay for a week with breakfasts, and travel insurance by Ennia. The prize has to be used within the year.

Fun Miles is not only in St. Maarten but also in Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire and Barbados. Every island has a big end of year campaign.

“We brought back the Fun Lottery after COVID and it was very successful. We had many requests for it,” Seefat added. “In previous years we have had other games that have been successful. For the time being we still have the physical card but we are going digital so people can download the Fun Miles app and register. On the app you can see your vouchers, competitions, games and promotions. It’s very easy to set up an account.”

The ceremony was hosted by Gee Money.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fun-miles-announces-winners-of-fun-lottery-year-end-campaign