Fun Miles donates 25,000 Fun Miles to SXM DOET | THE DAILY HERALD

Fun Miles representative Melissah Daniels handing over the donation to SXM DOET Representatives.

PHILIPSBURG–In an effort to lend support to the SXM DOET volunteer initiative, Fun Miles has donated a Fun Miles card loaded with 25,000 Fun Miles for the SXM DOET team to use, to redeem and purchase additional materials at Kooyman or other Fun Miles partners for projects that may need additional help.

Some of the NGOs volunteering at the Kooyman pre-DOET workshop receiving their Fun Miles cards each pre-loaded with 2,500 Fun Miles.Additionally, Fun Miles and SXM DOET have also awarded 10 bonus Fun Miles cards loaded with 2,500 fun miles to a selection of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) in need of additional assistance as they take on their volunteer projects this weekend.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fun-miles-donates-25-000-fun-miles-to-sxm-doet