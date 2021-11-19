Fun Miles marks 15 years with double miles, prizes | THE DAILY HERALD

The Fun Miles team.

PHILIPSBURG–Fun Miles will mark its 15th anniversary operating in St. Maarten on November 20, with many fun offers for cardholders.

November 20 will be exactly 15 years ago that Fun Miles introduced its free customer reward programme in St. Maarten. To celebrate this fun milestone, cardholders will receive double Fun Miles at all partners on November 20. On top of this, they can win impressive prizes in Fun Miles’ current WordFun campaign.

Over the past 15 years, Fun Miles’ end-of-year campaigns have always been highlights. This year’s WordFun campaign is no exception. Cardholders can win a full year of operational lease on a new Toyota Corolla Cross, 100,000 Fun Miles, tickets to Curaçao, a Samsung Tablet and other great prizes. Playing is easy and fun: shop at the partners, receive letters and complete the words on the free game board. As a bonus, cardholders can play the Word of the Week game online for biweekly prizes.

Fun Miles is the Caribbean’s largest and most popular reward points programme. Consumers save Fun Miles simply by shopping at the many partner companies. They then redeem these Miles for food, shopping, gasoline, hardware, building materials, toys and more. The fact that Fun Miles can be saved for free, but have actual spending power, has been key to reaching this 15th anniversary.

Fun Miles representatives and some of its partners.

Fun Miles said it owes its success to its cardholders and partners. Current St. Maarten partners include Flow, ENNIA, KFC, Kooyman, MyMalls, Petro Plus, Travel Planners, St. Maarten Concrete, St. Maarten Building Supplies, Texaco Star Mart, McDonald’s, Top 1 Toys, and WIB. “Fun Miles would like to thank them all sincerely,” it was stated in a press release.

Fun Miles cards are available at all participating companies for three dollars. After this small one-time-only fee, there are no other costs for using Fun Miles, ever. New cardholders can start saving Miles right away. After registering the card online (fast, free and easy) they can also start redeeming.

More information about Fun Miles can be obtained by calling Fun Miles customer service at +1 721 543-3300, send a message on WhatsApp to +5999 465 3300, visit funmiles.net, or find Fun Miles on social media.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fun-miles-marks-15-years-with-double-miles-prizes