Fun Miles ‘WordFun’ winners receive prizes | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: A Fun Miles ‘Fun Teamer;’ managing director of Fun Miles Wouter de Leeuw; winner of two return tickets Curaçao on Jet Air Zark Sabaroche, and Area Manager Fun Miles St. Maarten Hannie Seefat.



PHILIPSBURG–Fun Miles has awarded prizes to the winners in its end-of-year campaign WordFun. The winning entries were drawn on Tuesday, February 1.

Ruchinella St. Luce won the grand prize of a one-year operational lease (the rights to drive for one year) of a new Toyota Corolla Cross from Real Auto, which includes a full year of insurance from ENNIA and fuel from Petro Plus. The prize of two tickets to Curaçao from JetAir was won by Zark Sabaroche, and the winner of 100,000 Fun miles from Windward Islands Bank (WIB) is Marie Francoise.

From left: A Fun Miles ‘Fun Teamer;’ Wouter de Leeuw; winner of 100,000 Fun miles from WIB Marie Francoise; WIB official Rolando Tobias; Area Manager Fun Miles Hannie Seefat and WIB Marketing and Public Relations official Ferdinand Beauperthuy.

From left: Nestor Laurenaria from Petro Plus; Business Development Lead at Ennia Arie Groothuis; grand prize winner Ruchinella St. Luce; Real Auto Sales Manager Janice Balborda; Ennia St. Maarten Branch Manager Gabrielle Leeuwin; Fun Miles Managing Director Wouter de Leeuw and Fun Miles Area Manager for St. Maarten Hannie Seefat.

During the past months, many people in St. Maarten were enthusiastically collecting letters to form words for a chance to win one of the prizes, including the right to drive a brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross from Real Auto for one year and tickets to Curaçao from JetAir.

Hundreds of additional fun prizes have been snapped up by those who played the WordFun online game “Word of the Week.”

“For many, WordFun provided a welcome diversion during the current COVID crisis. This was clearly noticeable on social media, where many posted photos of families playing WordFun,” Fun Miles stated in a press release issued on Thursday. “Fun Miles did not organise trading days as it did during previous campaigns, because it feels that public health should always come first.”

One of the campaign’s most popular elements was the online game that required people to guess the word of the week – the more they used their Fun Miles card in stores, the more letters appeared in the online game.

Fun Miles thanked participants and partners, and said it will be back soon with fun new campaigns.

Fun Miles is a customer reward programme. Cardholders are always enjoying special offers, fun promotions and prize campaigns. The main sponsors in St. Maarten are Kooyman, WIB, Real Auto, Flow, BENU, DA and ENNIA.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fun-miles-wordfun-winners-receive-prizes