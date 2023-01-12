Fun Quartets campaign extended to January 31 | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Zakiya Reiph, Castor Real Auto representative, Hannie Seefat Fun Miles Area Manager.





PHILIPSBURG–The Fun Quartets Campaign has been extended until January 31, due to popular demand.

Fun Miles cardholders who shop at participating partners during this campaign, receive Fun Quartets cards, which they can collect until they have completed the series and stick these on the free game board to play for grand prizes.

A value adding component to this year’s campaign, is the online Scratch and Score game, where you continuously win instant prizes from the various fun partners.

There have already been two lucky winners, Zakiya Reiph who won the one-year operational lease of a Suzuki Ignis, along with gasoline credits from Sol Simpson Bay and Angelo Lake, who can also drive the Chevrolet Colorado LS for an entire year, fully insured, plus monthly fuel from Petro Plus.

There will be one other lucky person, who will be driving the Toyota Hilux PreRunner for a year, with insurance and free fuel from Sol Causeway. The other grand prizes are 100,000 Fun Miles from Windward Islands Bank (WIB) and one year of free pizza from Dominos.

The scratch and score game has also been extended, and Fun Miles reminds persons to keep playing in order to win the instant prizes. There are also golden ball vouchers that will give you for example first year of free breakfast at Carl & Sons, BBQ Grill from Kooyman or flight tickets from JetAir.

The Fun Quartets Exchange days at Kooyman on January 6 and 7 were a great success and therefore, Fun Miles has scheduled more exchange days on Friday, January 27, at Real Auto and on January 30, at WIB Philipsburg branch. Check out Fun Miles’ social media platform to stay up to date.

The online game, the rules and a full list of prizes can be found on funmiles.net/sxm. The main sponsors on St. Maarten are WIB, ENNIA, Kooyman, FLOW, Real Auto, and SOL Simpson Bay, SOL Causeway, Benu-Da, Petro Plus, Landsloterij and Jetair.

Call Fun Miles customer service at (721) 543-3300, send a message on WhatsApp to 5999 465-3300, visit funmiles.net or facebook.com/funmilessintmaarten.

Angelo Lake second winner.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fun-quartets-campaign-extended-to-january-31