Funds for ring road reallocated to improve existing main roads | THE DAILY HERALD

VROMI Minister Egbert Doran during the plenary session of Parliament on Wednesday.

PHILIPSBURG–The NAf. 5 million that was destined for the first phase of the construction of the ring road has been reallocated to improving St. Maarten’s main roads, which are “in dire need of maintenance and proper drainage, said Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran in his opening remarks during the public meeting on the 2022 budget on Wednesday.

“The ministry initially budgeted NAf. 5 million for the first phase of the ring road project in the draft budget as submitted to the advisory board. However, after careful consideration and deliberation with the team at VROMI, the NAf. 5 million has been reallocated towards the improvement of the island’s existing infrastructure – the main roads,” said Doran.

This is because “the infrastructure has now reached a point whereby a large portion of the road network has outlived its lifespan,” Doran explained.

VROMI budgeted an additional NAf. 3 million for the hard surfacing of dirt roads, meaning that a total of NAf. 8 million was allocated to improve St. Maarten’s roads.

