Furnished tourist accommodation must be declared to Collectivité | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Territorial Council has voted on a deliberation concerning furnished accommodations for tourists and the implementation of a declaration form to be filled in by people who own such tourist accommodations.

New legislation is now effective and the Collectivité invites persons who rent out villas, detached houses, apartments or studios by the season, as well as main residences used as furnished tourist accommodations, to contact stephanie.bessiere@com-saint-martin.fr

at the Tourism Department to carry out the formalities for registering their furnished accommodations with the department.

The Collectivité reminds the public that this declaration is obligatory and that any failure to declare is subject to third-class fines.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/furnished-tourist-accommodation-must-be-declared-to-collectivite