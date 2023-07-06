GAPP Global prayer conference marks official opening Tuesday | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of local fellowships gathered for the opening ceremony on Tuesday evening.

CAY HILL–GAPP Global (Global Apostolic and Prophetic Prayer network) marked the official launch of its prayer conference here in St. Maarten at the Belair Community Center in Cay Hill on Tuesday, July 4.

The evening’s ceremony was the first of a four-day-long series of events marked in its calendar.

GAPP Global founder Napolina Richardson welcomed invited guests in her opening remarks and shared the vision and purpose of not only GAPP Global, but this week’s conference. Richardson explained that this event is a congress or a coming together of God’s government.

The main objective of GAPP Global, according to Richardson is to watch and pray over nations. The intention is to blanket every region with prayer. “God raises up persons to govern and prophets that stood as watchmen over our nations. It is our time as the body of Christ to watch over that which God has created,” she said.

“The bible reminds us to pray for our governmental leaders so that we will live a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. As His government we stand to back our civil governments in prayer and to extend our hands in partnership with them to deal with society issues,” she told the audience.

GAPP Global Caribbean Coordinator Apostle Oral Hazell further delved into the divine purpose of GAPP Global in his welcome remarks. He spoke about the important mission of watchmen and three specific areas of focus throughout the conference. He also noted his wish to see a GAPP Youth established in the foreseeable future.

Following the opening remarks the ceremony was officially marked opened with the lighting of a torch.

The GAPP Global Prayer Conference continues until Saturday, July 8. It will feature speakers Hazell from the United States Virgin Islands, Apostle Moses Rankin, and Richardson herself. The conference comes to a close on Saturday, July 8, with a “Watchman Arise” seminar and subsequent closing ceremony.

GAPP Global has been established in the Caribbean, America, Europe, Africa and Asia. It provides trainings, empowerment sessions, conferences, and webinars to persons in its various regions.

