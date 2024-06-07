Gas, diesel price up from today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Motorists will have to fork out more to tank up at the pumps as of 6:00am today, Friday as the price of gas and diesel will increase.

The price of gasoline (ULG) will move from 2.383 to 2.394 while the price of diesel (gasoil) will increase from 1.876 to 1.934.

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) announced the price increases in a public announcement on Thursday. According to the public announcement, due to the restocking of ULG and diesel, which, due to ongoing developments internationally, was purchased at a higher price for ULG and diesel than the prior stock, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments upward for ULG and diesel.

