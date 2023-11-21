Gas, diesel prices to go down as of 6am today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Motorists will fork out less at the pumps for gasoline and diesel fuel as of today Tuesday, November 21, when the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel go down. The decrease takes effect as of 6:00am.

The price of unleaded gasoline (ULG) will drop from NAf. 2.357 to NAf. 2.268 per litre, while the price of diesel fuel (gasoil) will plummet from NAf. 2.238 to NAf. 2.002 per litre.

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) announced the price reduction in a public announcement on Monday afternoon. According to the public announcement, this is due to the restocking of ULG and diesel fuel, which, due to ongoing developments internationally, were purchased at lower prices than the prior stock because the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments downward.

