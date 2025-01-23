Gas, diesel prices up from 6am today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Motorists will have to fork out more to tank up at the pumps as of 6:00am today, Thursday, January 23, as the prices of gas and diesel fuel will increase.

The price of unleaded gasoline (ULG) will move from NAf. 2.231 to NAf. 2.294 while the price of diesel (gasoil) will increase from NAf. 1.835 to NAf. 1.950.

The minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) announced the price increases in a public announcement on Wednesday. According to the public announcement, the upward adjustments are due to the restocking of ULG and diesel at a higher price than the prior stock due to ongoing developments internationally and in the price of crude oil.

