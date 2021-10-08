Gas price down, diesel up as of 6:00am on Sat. | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Consumers will be paying a little bit less to fuel up at the pumps, as the price of unleaded gasoline (ULG) will drop from NAf. 2.246 to NAf. 2.193 per litre as of 6:00am Saturday, October 9.

However, the price of diesel fuel will increase from NAf. 1.613 to NAf. 1.686.

Government regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products in St. Maarten. Due to ongoing developments internationally, the price of crude oil has experienced adjustments downwards for gasoline and upwards for diesel fuel, an announcement from Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Roger Lawrence stated.

