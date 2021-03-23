Gas price going up by 10 guilder cents | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The maximum consumer price for unleaded gasoline will be raised by NAf. 0.10 as of 6:00am tomorrow, Wednesday, announced the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) on Tuesday.

The maximum price for gasoline will now be NAf. 2.115 per litre, up from NAf. 2.010 per litre. Unlike gas, the maximum consumer price of diesel remains the same at NAf. 1.587 per litre.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gas-price-going-up-by-10-guilder-cents