Gas prices keep climbing, now up 14 guilder cents | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The maximum consumer price of gasoline continues to climb, with motorists having to pay fourteen guilder cents more per litre as of 6:00am today, Wednesday.

The bump in gasoline now brings the maximum consumer price to NAf. 2.551 per litre, up from the old price of NAf. 2.41.

Diesel fuel prices also increased as of this morning, but not by as sharp a rise when compared to gasoline. The maximum consumer price of diesel is now NAf. 2.107 per litre, up from NAf. 2.086.

Gasoline prices have risen by 15% over the past six weeks, reversing a period of falling rates that started late last year. Diesel prices have gone up by 6.6% in this same six-week stretch.

On January 30, the maximum consumer prices of gasoline and diesel stood at NAf. 2.205 and NAf. 1.976, respectively.

Gasoline was NAf. 2.635 per litre on November 7, 2023. Diesel was NAf. 2.453 on this same day.

