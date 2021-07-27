Gasoline and diesel prices going down | THE DAILY HERALD

As of 6:00am today, motorists will have to pay a few cents less for gasoline and diesel fuel.

PHILIPSBURG–After several price increase for motor fuels in the past three months, the most recent of which was on July 15, the prices at the pumps for gasoline and diesel fuel will be going down at 6:00am today, Wednesday, July 28.

According to a public announcement by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), the price for gasoline will be reduced from the former price of NAf. 2.246 per litre to the new price of NAf. 2.219.

The price of diesel fuel will go down from the former price of NAf. 1.639 per litre to the new price of NAf. 1.597 per litre.

The TEATT Ministry cited downward adjustments in the prices of crude oil on the international market as reason for the reduction of the maximum consumer prices for gasoline and diesel fuel.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gasoline-and-diesel-prices-going-down