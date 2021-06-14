Gasoline, and diesel prices going up again | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Exactly four weeks after the prices for gasoline and diesel fuel were increased, the cost for these two types of motor fuel will be increased again from 6:00am today, Tuesday June 15.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) has adjusted the price for gasoline from NAf. 2.141 to the new price of NAf. 2.172 per litre.

The price of diesel fuel also went up from the former price of NAf. 1.534 per litre to the new price of NAf. 1.560 per litre.

The TEATT Ministry cited ongoing upward adjustments in the prices of crude oil on the international market as reason for the price increases for gasoline and diesel fuel.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gasoline-and-diesel-prices-going-up-again