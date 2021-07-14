Gasoline, diesel prices up again | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–For the third month in a row, The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) has increased the prices for gasoline and diesel fuel. The prices at the pumps for these two types of motor fuels will be going up again from 6:00am today, Thursday, July 15.

The price for gasoline of NAf. 2.172 per litre has been increased by 7.4 cents to the new price of NAf. 2.246 per litre.

The price of diesel fuel went up by 7.9 cents from the former price of NAf. 1.560 per litre to the new price of NAf. 1.639 per litre.

Once again, the Ministry of TEATT cited ongoing upward adjustments in the prices of crude oil on the international market as reason for the price increases for gasoline and diesel fuel.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gasoline-diesel-prices-up-again