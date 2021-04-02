Gasoline price down four cents Saturday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The maximum price for unleaded gasoline will be reduced from the current price of NAf. 2.115 per litre to the new price of NAf. 2.073 per litre as of 6:00am on Saturday, April 3. The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) mandated the price reduction on March 31. The price for diesel fuel remains unchanged at NAf. 1.587 per litre.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gasoline-price-down-four-cents-saturday