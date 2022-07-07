Gasoline price going down, diesel fuel more expensive | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The government of St. Maarten, which regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products in St. Maarten, will be reducing the price for unleaded gasoline by thirteen Netherlands Antillean guilder cents per litre. However, the maximum price for diesel fuel will be increased by 36 cents as of 6:00am Friday, July 8.



The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) announced these price adjustments early Thursday evening, July 7, citing “ongoing developments internationally” which experienced adjustments downward for gasoline and upward for diesel fuel.

As of today, Friday, the price for unleaded gasoline will be reduced from the current NAf. 3.145 per litre to NAf. 3.014 per litre. The per-litre price for diesel fuel will go up from the current NAf. 2.562 to NAf. 2.929.

TEATT did not mention any relief for road users. At the time of the last price change for fuel, which took place almost three weeks ago, on June 18, the Ministries of TEATT, Justice and Finance said they were “working diligently” on implementing the promised relief, “which should be forthcoming in the week ahead.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gasoline-price-going-down-diesel-fuel-more-expensive