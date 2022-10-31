Gasoline price up by 10 cents | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Following an increase in the maximum consumer price for gasoline three weeks ago, on October 12, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) will be increasing the price for gasoline once more from 6:00am, today, Tuesday, November 1.

On October 12, the price for gasoline was increased by eight cents. This time the price increase is 10 cents.

As of today, the maximum consumer price for gasoline will be increased from NAf. 2.344 to the new price of NAf. 2.449 per litre.

Since September 3, the maximum consumer price for diesel fuel remains unchanged at NAf. 2.468.

“Due to the restocking of [unleaded gasoline – Ed.] ULG, which due to ongoing developments internationally was purchased at a higher price than the prior stock, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments upward for gasoline. [The price for] diesel remains unchanged,” the TEATT Ministry stated in a public announcement that was issued Monday afternoon.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gasoline-price-up-by-10-cents