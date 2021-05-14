GEBE and PJIAE to send container of items to SVG | THE DAILY HERALD

The container at GEBE’s former Main Building on the Walter Nisbeth Road (Pondfill).

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE in collaboration with Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE) will be sending a 40-foot container of items to help residents affected by the volcanic eruptions in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The 40ft container will be shipped to SVG on Sunday, May 23, and will be delivered to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of St. Vincent Electricity Company (Vinlec) Thornley Meyers in the care of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO). NEMO is working with different organisations to distribute resources to displaced persons, whether they are in private residences or government-organised shelters.

The recent eruptions at La Soufriere Volcano have caused significant damages and pose a health risk for residents and GEBE’s Interim Manager Mauricio Dembrook said his team wanted to help people as quickly as possible. The company reached out to PJIAE, which “eagerly joined” the initiative.

“The donation is therefore something that we feel is part of our corporate social responsibility and certainly the right time to demonstrate solidarity with the people of St. Vincent in their time of need,” Dembrook said in a press release on Tuesday.

He added that although the utilities company is still recovering from Hurricane Irma and coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, GEBE will always lend a helping hand to its Caribbean brothers and sisters and he hopes that the container brings some relief to persons in this time of crisis.

“We know what impact natural disasters have and want to help those who suffered from the eruption with some critical items to show our solidarity and assistance,” added PJIAE Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Leo van der Meiden,

Persons and organisations interested in donating or sending items to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are urged to drop off their items at GEBE daily from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. Designated for drop off points at the airport location will be the Skyport building in Simpson Bay and the concession area in the check-in hall at PJIA from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Items will not be accepted for distribution after Thursday, May 20.

Having experienced Hurricane Irma, there’s a deep sadness of pain and displacement that these eruptions at La Soufriere have caused families and by extension the country, it was stated in the release. Both government-owned companies understand the need for help and the need for a quick and decisive response for the necessities. All donations will be treated fairly and will be made transparent from commencement to finish, it was stated in the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-and-pjiae-to-send-container-of-items-to-svg