GEBE closes offices early due to march, team will be present to accept petition | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG– NV GEBE closed its main office in Philipsburg and its branch office in Simpson Bay at 11:00am today, Monday, June 15, in preparation for the scheduled ACP SXM peaceful protest march.

Despite the temporary closure of its customer service offices, Temporary Manager Iris Arrindell and members of her team will be present to receive the petition from the ACP SXM group following the peaceful protest march.

In a notice to the public, the utility company said the temporary closure was implemented as a precautionary measure and noted that it respects the public's right to participate in the demonstration.

"NV GEBE respects the public right to participate in the ACP SXM peaceful march and appreciates your understanding as we take the necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and customers."

The closure affects both the company's main office in Philipsburg and its branch office in Simpson Bay. Despite the office closures, customers requiring assistance can still contact the utility company's help desk at 1-721-588-3117.

NV GEBE advised that regular operations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, June 16, at 7:45am. The company thanked customers for their understanding during the temporary closure.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-closes-offices-early-due-to-march-team-will-be-present-to-accept-petition