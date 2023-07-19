GEBE closes to public after noting ‘abnormal pattern’ in IT system | THE DAILY HERALD

GEBE building on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road.

PHILIPSBURG–Consumers are not able to use the services at utilities company GEBE for two days as a measure that the company has taken after observing an abnormal pattern in its Information Tech-nology (IT) system on the evening of July 18.

GEBE said in a press statement issued late Wednesday afternoon that its monitoring team observed an abnormal pattern in its IT systems, noting, “This discovery highlights our increased awareness of cyber threats and proactive approach to cybersecurity.”

“Upon detection, our IT specialists joined forces with our external cybersecurity monitoring agency to investigate and safeguard NV GEBE’s systems and information. This active approach reinforces our commitment to learn, adapt and fortify our digital environment,” stated GEBE.

“We have implemented strict precautionary measures to enhance our cybersecurity infrastructure as we continue investigating this matter. Due to these robust protective measures, NV GEBE’s con-sumer services are not operational today [Wednesday – Ed.], July 19, and [Thursday,] July 20. We re-gret any inconvenience this may cause.”

The company said it is working tirelessly to resume its services quickly. “NV GEBE apologises for any temporary disruption [this] may cause, but we assure you that it is a necessary step in fortifying our digital defences.”

It said, “Despite this network pause, our production and distribution services continue to function optimally. The power and water services we deliver to you remain unaffected. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving you. Updates on our ongoing efforts and any further guidance necessary will be communicated promptly. We appreciate your understanding and the trust you’ve placed in us, especially during these critical times,” GEBE said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-closes-to-public-after-noting-abnormal-pattern-in-it-system