GEBE emergency generators contract ends | THE DAILY HERALD

The first set of the containerised generators that arrived on the island in 2024 to supplement GEBE’s power grid with an additional 10 MW of electricity are no longer at the location where they were installed.

The generators became operational in August 2024 and played a key role in stabilising electricity supply on the island. The generators are being shipped off the island to Colombia. Their use had led to a significant reduction in the load shedding that the country had been experiencing at the time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-emergency-generators-contract-ends