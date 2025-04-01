GEBE engages hundreds of prospective candidates at career fair in Amsterdam | THE DAILY HERALD

AMSTERDAM–A dedicated team from NV GEBE recently travelled to Amsterdam to participate in the National Career Fair, Working in the Caribbean, with the goal of attracting qualified persons to return home and contribute to St. Maarten’s energy sector.

Over the course of two days, the team engaged with hundreds of students and professionals interested in career opportunities at NV GEBE.

The NV GEBE delegation consisted of Anthony Hodge and Mr. Grannum from the Power Plant; Carl Richardson, from the Distribution Department, Kary Scot and Sjadira Gaari from the Human Resources Department; and Paula Gordon, Corporate Communication Officer. The initiative was spearheaded by Scot and Gordon, who began planning the company’s participation in December 2024 with the approval of the Temporary Manager, the late Troy Washington.

The idea to recruit young professionals from Amsterdam was initially proposed by Scot in 2023, recognising the wealth of talent among students originating from St. Maarten and the rest of the Caribbean who are currently professionals and students studying abroad. While the initiative did not materialize that year, the green light was given in 2024, allowing the team to carefully strategise NV GEBE’s presence at the career fair.

On the first day of the event, GEBE representatives engaged with hundreds of students and business professionals, sharing insights into the company’s mission, career opportunities, and the benefits of working in St. Maarten’s energy sector. The second day saw a similar level of enthusiasm, with many individuals expressing interest in potential employment and internship opportunities.

NV GEBE said it is actively seeking candidates not limited to the technical and engineering fields, emphasizing the need for skilled professionals to drive innovation, sustainability, and resilience within the company. Additionally, several discussions were held regarding internship opportunities, as students showed keen interest in gaining practical experience with NV GEBE.

“Our participation in this career fair underscores NV GEBE’s commitment to investing in the next generation of professionals,” said Scot. “We want to ensure that talented individuals studying abroad know they have a place to grow and thrive within our company back home in St. Maarten.”

“The initiative marks a significant step in NV GEBE’s ongoing efforts to attract qualified professionals and strengthen its workforce. The company remains dedicated to providing opportunities for young talent and looks forward to welcoming new recruits in the near future,” GEBE said.

For more information on career and internship opportunities at NV GEBE, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nvgebe or contact the Human Resources Department at humanresources@nvgebe.com

