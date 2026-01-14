GEBE explains hire of TT national to IT post after public outcry over non-local appointments | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–NV GEBE has confirmed the appointment of a non-local to a senior Information Technology (IT) position in the company and outlined its recruitment process and rationale after The Daily Herald sought clarification on concerns expressed in the community.

In a statement provided to this newspaper in response to questions about the concerns expressed, NV GEBE said it had appointed Mr. Seaton, a national of Trinidad and Tobago, to the IT leadership position following a structured and merit-based recruitment process.

“With respect to the IT leadership appointment, I can confirm that Mr. Seaton, a national of Trinidad and Tobago, has been appointed to the role,” NV GEBE stated. The company said he brings “over two decades of senior-level experience in information technology leadership, with specific expertise in utility operations, enterprise systems such as SAP, and cybersecurity governance.”

Former Member of Parliament (MP) and community leader Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin had questioned recent non-local appointments and raised concerns about customer billing at the country’s utility company in a press release issued on Monday. United People’s (UP) party MP Omar Ottley had also raised similar concerns, pointing to appointments at GEBE and questioning whether qualified locals are being overlooked in hiring and promotion decisions.

According to NV GEBE, the IT leadership appointment followed recent operational and cybersecurity challenges faced by the organisation.

“Given NV GEBE’s recent operational and cybersecurity challenges, it was essential that the organisation appoint an IT leader with demonstrated experience in complex utility environments, enterprise systems, and cyber-risk management,” the statement said, adding that these competencies had been considered “critical to safeguarding operational continuity and strengthening internal controls.”

NV GEBE explained that the position had been filled after local and regional outreach, with an international recruitment agency engaged “due to the critical nature of the role and the need to access a broad and competitive talent pool, including St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean.”

The company said two local candidates had applied, one of whom had been interviewed, and that four candidates in total had been interviewed by the selection committee. “Based on a merit-based assessment, Mr. Seaton was determined to be the most suitable candidate,” NV GEBE said.

The utility company also stated its position on local hiring. “NV GEBE remains committed to ensuring that qualified St. Maarteners are given fair and priority consideration for senior and managerial positions,” the statement said, adding that recruitment processes are guided by “principles of transparency, fairness, and organizational need.”

Addressing questions raised about executive appointments, NV GEBE clarified that the Chief Operations Officer (COO) position falls outside management’s direct control. “Regarding the COO position, it is important to clarify that C-level appointments are made through the shareholders and are not recruited or appointed directly by NV GEBE management,” the company said, noting that the process differs from that used for managerial roles.

Pattern of non-local appointments

Marlin recently raised concerns about what he described as a pattern of non-local appointments to senior positions at NV GEBE, including reports of another non-local appointment at the Chief Operations Officer level. He questioned the justification for such decisions, particularly in light of what he said is the availability of qualified St. Maarteners.

“The continued selection of non-locals for top roles is difficult to justify,” Marlin said, arguing that it reinforces what he previously had described in Parliament as contradictions in the Mercelina Cabinet – public pride in local achievements alongside continued reliance on imported executive leadership.

As an example, Marlin pointed to the IT manager appointment, saying that the individual is from Trinidad and was expected to start on Monday, January 12. He questioned whether the vacancy had been publicly posted, how many St. Maarteners had applied, and why none had been selected, as well as the reported use of an international recruiting firm.

“I struggle to understand the insistence on bringing in outsiders for these top roles, especially when we have capable St. Maarteners who could step up,” Marlin said.

Beyond appointments, Marlin also called for urgent billing relief and greater transparency regarding executive compensation and accountability at NV GEBE. He said a recent meeting with the incoming Chief Financial Officer left him concerned about what he described as limited operational understanding and insufficient empathy for residents and businesses facing financial strain.

He pointed to unresolved charges and billing inconsistencies dating back to periods affected by the 2022 cyberattack, which he said have compounded hardship and uncertainty.

To illustrate, Marlin gave an example involving his business partner’s company, which he said had paid monthly bills averaging about CG. 1,000 before the cyberattack and continued paying similar or higher amounts during the disruption. After systems were restored, he said bills reflected rates about 50% higher and later showed an outstanding balance exceeding CG. 36,000, despite bank records indicating consistent payments.

Marlin said a proposed payment plan would significantly increase monthly expenses and questioned how such discrepancies could persist. He called this an unfair burden on local businesses and the livelihoods they support.

He is seeking public answers on executive compensation, contract terms, tax compliance, and support expenses, as well as timelines and strategies for easing financial pressure on customers. He also questioned the terms of management contracts, the use and cost of consultants, and whether training is being provided for local counterparts to allow an eventual transition to local leadership.

“In order not to be tied with a five-year contract there should be a trial period of one year, same as was done with our local director,” Marlin said.

While critical of senior leadership decisions, Marlin expressed appreciation for NV GEBE’s frontline staff, noting that they continue to report to work amid public frustration over bills. He said those employees often face anger they did not cause, while senior leadership should be more visible and accountable.

Marlin said he is seeking meaningful dialogue and swift action focused on affordability, transparency, and fair treatment for residents and businesses, while urging a return to prioritizing qualified locals in leadership roles at critical institutions.

