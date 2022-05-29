GEBE fuel clause is now NAf. 0.38 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Consumers can brace themselves for their electricity bills as the GEBE fuel clause for electricity has moved from NAf. 0.27 in January of this year to NAf. 0.38 per kilowatt hour for March.



GEBE Commercial Manager Iris Arrindell provided the updated fuel clauses for the last three months at a press conference on Friday.

A January bill shows that the fuel clause for that month was NAf. 0.27 per kilowatt hour and Arrindell told this newspaper that the fuel clause for February was NAf. 0.28. At Friday’s press conference, she said the fuel clause for March is set at NAf. 0.32, the fuel clause for April is set at NAf. 0.35 and for May it is NAf. 0.38.

Acting Temporary Manager Sharine Daniel said the fuel clause will be looked into once the company has reopened. Consumers will start receiving their bills for March, April and May in the coming period as GEBE prepares to reopen its doors as of June 6.

