GEBE honours seven staff for long-standing service | THE DAILY HERALD

Officials of utilities company NV GEBE and most of the jubilee celebrants.

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company NV GEBE has recognised seven employees who have dedicated a combined 195 years to the government-owned company.

This year marked a jubilee year for them all, with service ranging from 20 to as many as 45 years with GEBE.

“Their unwavering commitment, professionalism, and resilience represent the very heartbeat of the company and the community it serves,” GEBE said in a press release.

The honourees are:

* Maria de Weever – 45 years of service (Joined: January 1, 1980)

* Brenda Richardson – 35 years of service (Joined: February 1, 1990)

* Iris Arrindell – 35 years of service (Joined: February 1, 1990)

* Randolph Bass – 20 years of service (Joined: February 1, 2005)

* Marlon Rombley – 20 years of service (Joined: March 1, 2005)

* Angelo Meyers – 20 years of service (Joined: April 1, 2005)

* Reenis Hensley – 20 years of service (Joined: May 15, 2005)

The ceremony was opened with a warm welcome by GEBE Human Resource Manager Bares Kingsale, who expressed sincere gratitude to the honourees for their dedication and consistency over the years.

“These employees represent the true heart of NV GEBE,” said Kingsale. “Their commitment has helped shape the company into what it is today, and we are deeply grateful for their years of faithful service.”

Each honouree received a certificate, a plaque, or a crystal award, based on the number of years in employment.

Company management was represented by incoming Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Wilcot Sennen. “It was a true honour to stand among these extraordinary individuals. Their careers span decades of change, growth and service, and through it all, they have remained committed to NV GEBE’s mission. Their dedication not only strengthens the company but also inspires the next generation of employees who will carry the torch forward,” he said.

Several GEBE managers and department heads also offered words of appreciation to their team members.

Distribution Manager Patrick Drivers, whose department includes three of the 20-year sublapsarians, congratulated his staff and encouraged them to continue their path of excellence and professionalism.

Deliquesce Parry, representing the Water Quality Control section, gave special thanks to her staff member, noting his steadfast support and commitment to the team over the years.

This event, initiated by NV GEBE’s Transition Manager Thomas Roggendorf, saw the first group of long-serving employees to be honoured for the year.

GEBE has announced that additional sublapsarians will be recognised in November.

“The company is committed to continuing this tradition of appreciation and acknowledgement for the individuals whose daily efforts ensure the smooth operation of St. Maarten’s essential utilities,” GEBE said.

