GEBE load shedding due to issues at production plant | THE DAILY HERALD

Households and businesses in several districts will be out of power during the course of the day today, Wednesday as utilities company GEBE will be load shedding.

The company said in a statement that it had encountered “some issues” at its production plant, which will result in load shedding. Power went in a number of areas early Wednesday. GEBE said while there is a possibility that power will be restored to these affected areas during the course of the morning, due to the issues at the power plant they may also be de-energized at any time.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, and assure you that this is beyond our control. Our technicians are working diligently to ensure restoration in the shortest possible time,” GEBE said.

The areas that lost power early Wednesday were 𝐎𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐝, 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞, 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐦 𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥, 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝, 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥, 𝐋𝐁 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝, 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝, l𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭, 𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭, 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠w𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝, 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐲, w𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 Road and 𝐂𝐮𝐩𝐞coy.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-load-shedding-due-to-issues-at-production-plant