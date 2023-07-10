GEBE load-shedding due to issues with one of its engines | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Several areas were without power for up to one-hour periods on Monday as part of load shedding implemented by utilities company GEBE.

The load shedding went into effect after the company experienced technical difficulties with one of its engines. “We regret to inform the public that due to technical difficulties with one of our engines, we are experiencing an electricity supply shortage,” GEBE said in a notice announcing the load shedding.

“As a result, we will need to implement a temporary load shedding schedule until the issue is resolved. Load shedding is an emergency measure that helps balance the available power supply with the demand to prevent a complete blackout.”

Affected areas included Oyster Pond, Cole Bay Lagoon, Belvedere, Saunders, and Pelican Key’s cable.

“We understand that power disruptions can be inconvenient, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Our technicians are working diligently to rectify the problem, and we will keep you updated on the progress,” GEBE said in the notice.

The company had urged consumers to make the necessary arrangements to mitigate any potential inconvenience during the load shedding period and recommended keeping essential electrical devices, such as refrigerators and security systems, powered by backup generators or alternative energy sources.

The company said also that it is committed to resolving the issue as quickly as possible and restoring uninterrupted power supply to customers.

