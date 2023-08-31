GEBE load shedding today, each district to lose power for 1 hour | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE will be load shedding in the various districts today Thursday, August 31, 2023.



“We regret to inform you that due to issues at the power plant, we are experiencing a situation that requires load shedding today, August 31, 2023,” GEBE said in a press notice.

“We understand that this may cause inconvenience and disrupt your daily routines. Please be assured that our dedicated team of engineers and technicians is working diligently to resolve the problems as quickly as possible.

“In order to minimise the impact and provide transparency, we are diligently developing a load shedding schedule. This schedule will outline the planned power outages in different areas and will be shared with you promptly. Each affected area will experience power outage for 60 minutes. We understand the importance of reliable power supply and will do our best to minimise the disruption caused by load shedding. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding during this time. We fully recognise the impact such disruptions can have on your day-to-day activities, and we assure you that we are actively working to rectify the situation,” GEBE said.