GEBE loadshedding due to ‘unforeseen circumstances, ‘ districts to lose power for 1 hr.  periods | THE DAILY HERALD

GEBE said in a notice: "We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, load shedding will be implemented today, January 8, 2024, and tomorrow, January 9, 2024, starting from 8 am. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and apologize for any disruptions to your daily routines."

"Our team is working relentlessly to develop a comprehensive load shedding schedule, which will outline specific timings and durations for each affected area. As soon as this schedule becomes available, we will promptly inform you through various channels, including local media outlets, radios, and social media platforms. In the meantime, the affected areas would experience a 60-minute power interruption. "

"We understand the frustrations associated with power outages and the challenges they pose in your personal and professional lives. Please be assured that we are actively exploring every possible solution to minimize your interruption of power supply. Our goal is to provide you with a more reliable and stable power supply throughout the year. In the meantime, we kindly request you to plan and prepare accordingly for potential power disruptions during the specified period. We recommend keeping essential appliances and electrical equipment unplugged when not in use and having alternative arrangements in place for critical tasks that rely on electricity," the notice read