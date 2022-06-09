GEBE: March, April billing correct, disregard large bill | THE DAILY HERALD

Copy of an exorbitant bill sent out in error by GEBE to a reader of The Daily Herald.

GEBE Management explained that due to a glitch in its system several clients received an exorbitant bill amount in error.

On June 7, GEBE created the bills and distributed the bills via two methods (Physical and Email Billing). The physical bills for March and April are being delivered, however the bills that were emailed encountered a glitch during the testing phase, GEBE said in a statement. “As a result , a large bill was sent out in error covering the previous 12 months (February 2021 – March 2022/ March 2021- February 2022).

“NV GEBE is asking the public to please disregard the large bill . However the other two bills which is for the months of March and April are correct . Please note if there are any queries, NV GEBE encourages you to come into our Philipsburg office as our customer care representatives look forward to assisting you,” the company said.

GEBE apologised for any inconvenience caused, but indicated that this is a work in progress as it continues to move towards normalcy while continuing to be transparent.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-march-april-billing-correct-disregard-large-bill