GEBE meeting to continue in Parliament today, MPS to honour late MP Pantophlet | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The House of Parliament will hold two public meetings today, Wednesday, September 3 – the continuation of a meeting on utility company GEBE and paying tribute to the late former Member of Parliament, Romeo Pantophlet.

The first session, scheduled for 1:00pm will feature a moment of observance in memory of Pantophlet. The public can attend, in accordance with House rules.

The second session will reconvene at 2:00pm following the adjournment of the previous public meeting on August 21, 2025. The Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Dr. Luc Mercelina will be present.

The meeting will address pressing issues at GEBE, including updates on the status, timelines, and disbursement of promised relief measures, clarification on the composition, mandate, and operational status of the Supervisory Board, and a briefing on unrest among middle management seeking the removal of the CEO, along with the government’s position, planned interventions, and anticipated implications for the company’s stability.

Both sessions will be broadcast live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, Pearl Radio FM 98.1, and via online streaming at the Sint Maarten Parliament YouTube channel and Pearl FM Radio. The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-meeting-to-continue-in-parliament-today-mps-to-honour-late-mp-pantophlet