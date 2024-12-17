GEBE: New 20MW power plant ‘nearing completion’ | THE DAILY HERALD

The 20MW power plant.

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE said on Tuesday that the development of its twenty-megawatt (MW) containerized power plant is “nearing completion”.

The company said in a press statement that the infrastructure has been successfully developed, all critical equipment has been installed and are ready for use and the fuel and water storage tanks are in place and operational.

“Concurrently, NV GEBE’s power plant 20MW is undergoing rigorous testing to ensure that everything operates seamlessly and reliably for the benefit of all our customers. We are almost there,” the company said.

“This project represents more than just progress, it embodies the tireless efforts and dedication of GEBE’s teams, along with the support of our community.”

To date it is not clear what the status is of the Prime Minister’s proposal to change the seven containerized generators that the country was contracted to rent for a period of three months, into a rent-to-own agreement. The Prime Minister has not responded to queries from “The Daily Herald” on the status of his proposal.

In the meantime, GEBE said the new power plant has been a beacon of hope for the community, destined to bring relief to the challenges caused by load-shedding.

“Our relentless efforts are all geared towards better serving you. Together, we remain steadfast in bringing this vision to life, with the power to serve our communities. This ensures a brighter, more sustainable future for us all,” GEBE said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-new-20mw-power-plant-nearing-completion