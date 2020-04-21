GEBE offering ways to keep bills as current as possible | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE said on Monday that it is offering ways for clients who are working to keep their bills as current as possible, while its office is closed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

The company urges clients to visit its website

www.nvgebe.com to register for “My Account” and they will have access to their bills at any time. Once a client has registered for My Account they will be able to pay their bills with any bank of their choice.

“All you need to do is log on to

www.nvgebe.com, go to the top right-hand corner, select My Account tab for new registration, fill in the login and personal details and click register. You will need your meter number and contract account number,” GEBE said.

The online Web portal is accessible 24 hours a day, allows consumers access to their bills at any time and allows them to pay their bills by linking any bank of their choice.

If consumers pay via Windward Islands Bank (WIB), RBC Royal Bank, Republic Bank, CIBC FirstCaribbean or Banco di Caribe, they can pay their bill online at

www.nvgebe.com Bill Pay option.

“When paying your bill online, please always ensure to include your contract account number and name in the reference in order to process payment correctly and to avoid delays. This is very important,” GEBE said.

GEBE will not be reading meters during the month of April due to COVID19.

“We understand that you may be eager to settle your outstanding with us, so another suggestion would be to pay the same amount of the invoice you received last month. … Once we resume normal activities we will then make the necessary adjustments based on your registered consumption,” GEBE said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-offering-ways-to-keep-bills-as-current-as-possible