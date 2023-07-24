GEBE reopens after 3-day closure, no further info on abnormal pattern | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE will reopen its doors to the public today, Monday, after closing for three days following the discovery of “an abnormal pattern” in its information technology (IT) system on the evening of July 18.

The company announced its reopening in a press statement on Sunday. No information was provided on the status of the abnormal pattern that was noticed in the company’s system that prompted the closure last week Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“NV GEBE wishes to inform the public that it will resume regular business operations for clients on Monday morning, July 24, 2023. We apologise for any inconvenience the pause in our services from July19 to July 21 may have caused and appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that NV GEBE is fully committed to providing reliable and efficient service to all our customers,” GEBE said in the brief release.

The company had first reported that it would be closing to the public on Wednesday and Thursday after observing “an abnormal pattern” in its IT system on the evening of July 18. The company had said in a press statement issued late Wednesday afternoon that its monitoring team had observed the abnormal pattern in its IT systems, noting “this discovery highlights our increased awareness of cyber threats and proactive approach to cybersecurity.”

“Upon detection, our IT specialists joined forces with our external cybersecurity monitoring agency to investigate and safeguard NV GEBE’s systems and information. This active approach reinforces our commitment to learn, adapt, and fortify our digital environment,” GEBE had said in its first press release about the matter. “We have implemented strict precautionary measures to enhance our cybersecurity infrastructure as we continue investigating this matter.”

The company had said it was working tirelessly to resume its services quickly and had indicated that despite the network pause, its production and distribution services continued to function optimally. Power and water services remained unaffected. It later announced a closure for a third day as the company continued “to perform system-wide checks” of its IT business systems.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-reopens-after-3-day-closure-no-further-info-on-abnormal-pattern