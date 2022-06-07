GEBE reopens, unable to print bills, will be issued at later date | THE DAILY HERALD

Customers at GEBE on Monday.

PHILIPSBURG–Despite a minor setback with the printing of bills, utilities company GEBE reopened its doors as scheduled on Monday, entertained customers with music and provided breakfast and snacks.



GEBE said it had encountered what it referred to as a “minor setback” with printing of physical utility bills. The company said customers who were set to receive a printed bill this past weekend will now receive their bill at a later date. GEBE told The Daily Herald on Monday that the printing issues are being sorted out with management, its in-house systems, applications and products (SAP) expert, external SAP consultants and the Commercial Department.

In a notification on its Facebook page on Sunday, GEBE said bills are being processed and are expected to reach some of its customers over the next week. Customers were encouraged to visit the company’s cashiers to make advance payments towards their accounts. The company said Customer Care will be fully operational for move in/move out, payment instalments, meter relocation, etc.

In providing an update on the first day of the reopening, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Paula Gordon said there had been a steady flow of customers throughout the day. “At 6:00am this morning [Monday morning – Ed.] we had a number of customers (including the elderly) who were waiting to enter the building to pay bills. The flow was steady as customers were being assisted and directed for either payment of bills or Customer Service by our team,” Gordon said.

“We welcomed the customers back with breakfast in the morning and snacks throughout the day. We also had steel pan on site for a couple of hours. The employees also greeted the customers upon arrival and they were directed for a snack and then were escorted to the departments for processing of bill payments or collection of mass data information. At no time were customers left to fend for themselves.”

Sharine Daniel spoke on behalf of Acting Temporary Manager Merrill Temmer and welcomed the first set of customers. She thanked them for their patience and understanding.

GEBE’s Philipsburg branch will be open to the public from 6:30am to 4:30pm Mondays through Fridays and on Saturday from 8:00am to 12:00noon. GEBE’s Help Desk can be reached at tel. 546-1100/546-1160 or 588-3117 via direct call, WhatsApp call or text.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-reopens-unable-to-print-bills-will-be-issued-at-later-date