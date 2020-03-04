GEBE replacing streetlights on Boardwalk Boulevard | THE DAILY HERALD

VROMI Minister Christopher Wever, GEBE CEO Kenrick Chittick, GEBE Assistant Distribution Manager Patrick Drijvers and a GEBE supervisor and worker.

PHILIPSBURG–Boardwalk Boulevard will soon be illuminated at night thanks to utilities company GEBE, which recently started a project to replace the current lights and fixtures there.

GEBE workers were busy on Monday replacing the current light poles and installing light fixtures on the new poles.

There are some 76 new light poles along Boardwalk Boulevard on which the new light fixtures will be placed.

The new LED lights are brighter and much more efficient and weather resistant. They are part of a Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI project to enhance safety on Boardwalk Boulevard.

In collaboration with local authorities, some of the lights will be equipped with cameras as part of the Community Safety Streetlight programme.

The ministry will soon place garbage bins along Boardwalk Boulevard in an effort to reduce garbage along the strip while promoting a recycling campaign initiated last year by the ministry. The light project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month.

VROMI Minister Christopher Wever, GEBE Assistant Distribution Manager Patrick Drijvers and GEBE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kenrick Chittick were on hand to oversee the installation of the first 10 lights.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-replacing-streetlights-on-boardwalk-boulevard