GEBE restarts programme to reduce bills for seniors | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE has restarted the “Senior Citizens’ Relief Programme”, which reduces electricity expenses for eligible persons through a fixed amount deducted from their monthly bills.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the senior community on the Dutch side of the island,” GEBE said in a press release on Tuesday.

To qualify, a person must be 65 years old or older, legally residing on the Dutch side and a GEBE client with a recent contract in their own name. However, if the contract is in the name of a deceased client, the person’s spouse can apply after submitting proof of marriage.

GEBE says it will be opening its doors on April 12-13 and April 18-20 to facilitate the application and registration process. On these days, registration forms can be picked up at GEBE’s building in Philipsburg.

“The management of GEBE reserves the right to accept or decline any relief request at their discretion,” it was stated in the press release. “This senior relief programme will be transparent, ensuring fairness for all applicants who can prove compliance with the mentioned criteria.”

Persons with questions about the senior citizens’ relief programme can call tel. 1-721-546-1138.

