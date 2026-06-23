GEBE resumes disconnections in Ebenezer, South Reward, Weymouth Hill June 25, | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company NV GEBE has announced that service disconnections for customers with outstanding balances will resume on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in South Reward, Ebenezer and Weymouth Hill.

The utility company is urging customers who have received dunning letters, or payment reminders, to settle their outstanding amounts to avoid interruptions in service.

GEBE said it recognizes that some customers are experiencing financial difficulties and is encouraging those persons to visit Customer Care representatives at its Philipsburg or Simpson Bay branches to discuss possible payment plan arrangements.

According to the utility company, dunning letters are currently being delivered by email or through the same method used to deliver customers' regular bills. GEBE is also asking customers to update their personal information to ensure the company can maintain better communication with them.

The company advised all customers who have received reminders regarding outstanding payments that disconnections will resume in the three designated areas beginning June 25.

Customers with questions regarding outstanding bills can contact GEBE's Help Desk, which is available Monday through Friday from 7:00am to 9:00pm, or Customer Care representatives, who are available Monday through Friday from 7:45am to 3:00pm.

Customers can also contact the utility company at its Philipsburg and Simpson Bay locations, by telephone at (721) 546-1160, or through WhatsApp at 588-3117.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-resumes-disconnections-in-ebenezer-south-reward-weymouth-hill-june-25