GEBE set to start synchronisation of containerised generators soon | THE DAILY HERALD

The containerised generators being worked on.

CAY BAY–Utilities company GEBE updated the community on the installation of the containerised generators in a message on its Facebook page on Thursday.

GEBE said its underground cabling team along with its execution department and power plant have been working tirelessly to ensure everything is on track.

The containerised generators.

“The collaboration between our technicians and engineers is truly inspiring as they work together to bring this project to fruition.”

The company said the containers and tanks are securely in place. The containers have been grounded. The cables have been connected. The transformers are being tested and the generators are being calibrated.

GEBE said synchronisation will start “in the coming days.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-set-to-start-synchronisation-of-containerised-generators-soon