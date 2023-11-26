GEBE, SMCU reach agreement on merit increases after 8-month talks | THE DAILY HERALD

Representatives of SMCU, GEBE and government.





PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE and the St. Maarten Communications Union (SMCU) have concluded eight months of intensive negotiations, resulting in what was referred to as “a landmark agreement” on merit increases for staffers.

The agreement was inked on November 24, solidifying the commitment between all parties involved to the well-being of GEBE’s workforce, the utilities company said in a press release on Sunday.

GEBE Special Representative/Interim Manager Troy Washington, who played a pivotal role in facilitating the negotiations and fostering collaboration between GEBE and SMCU expressed satisfaction with the outcome. The agreement marks the resolution of a lengthy negotiation process that began in 2016.

The negotiations, overseen by Government Mediator Marcellina Loblack, reached a critical juncture during a meeting on October 26, 2023. Pending approval by the board of directors, GEBE proposed a comprehensive adjustment and merit increase payment schedule to address the concerns raised during the negotiations.

GEBE said performance evaluations hold significant importance within the company, underscoring its commitment to recognising and rewarding the hard work and dedication of employees.

“This landmark agreement signifies a collaborative effort toward fostering a positive and rewarding work environment at NV GEBE. The company looks forward to continued success and growth with the support of its valued workforce,” said Washington.

According to GEBE, the signing ceremony, witnessed by Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Minister Egbert Doran, highlights the significance of this achievement to the government of St. Maarten. “The minister recognises the positive impact of the agreement on the workforce and the broader community. “Witnessing such an accomplishment was inspiring. Parties demonstrated cooperation and consensus building, displaying that progress can be made when diverse viewpoints unite for a common cause. Gratitude for this accomplishment not only acknowledges the effort and dedication of those involved but also reinforces the importance of unity in tackling challenges and creating positive change. This sets a tone for continued collaboration and should inspire others to work together for the greater good,” Doran said.

