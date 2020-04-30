GEBE takes measures to streamline massive crowd | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene outside GEBE on Wednesday morning.

PHILIPSBURG–Although utilities company GEBE will not be disconnecting during the current COVID-19 crisis and despite efforts to get more persons to pay their bills online, a massive number of clients showed up at the company’s office on Wednesday for an opportunity to pay their bills.

GEBE media relations officer Paula Gordon told The Daily Herald that when some workers showed up around 6:00am, there were already about 80 persons waiting for the office to open at 7:45am. The crowd only grew larger as the morning progressed.

Gordon said the massive crowd was not expected given the company had indicated that there would not be any disconnections.

The company sprang into action to streamline the crowd, and management began issuing numbers to clients to have an orderly flow. “The rush of persons was not expected, however, NV GEBE’s management was on hand along with other workers to ensure it was orderly,” Gordon said. “The police were also at the location to assist with the initial gathering, with little [social – Ed.] distancing. This was then managed and brought to an acceptable situation.”

Two queues were created – one for seniors and one for regular customers. “We tried to keep the two groups separate. Inside the office, there are markings to ensure that customers kept the required social distance between each other and all customers entering had to wear a mask. This was handled well and our cashiers did an excellent job at both the main office and branch office, to process all customers.”

Gordon said GEBE along with the police was able to block a side street to ensure better social distancing amongst the crowd present, noting, “That was a great help. The key for NV GEBE was to keep the large number of persons orderly and that was good.”

She stressed that there is no need for persons to rush to pay their bills as the company is currently not disconnecting.

On a positive note, Gordon said many customers have joined GEBE’s online payment system which can be accessed from a mobile phone, computer or tablet from the comfort of the client’s home. On Wednesday alone, more than 130 persons registered to pay their bills online, which GEBE sees as an effort to embrace technology. Monday, May 4, will be dedicated to seniors and front-line workers, who will be allowed to pay their bills.

