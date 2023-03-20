GEBE to cut large industrial, commercial clients Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE will be disconnecting large industrial and commercial clients with long overdue balances on Thursday, March 23.

GEBE announced the disconnection in a notice on Monday and indicated that no deferrals or payment plans will be given to these clients. The company urged clients to take note of the disconnection notice and make every effort to have their bills paid and settled on time.

GEBE had announced in a separate notice a week ago that it will start disconnecting customers with past due payment plans as of March 15. The company said in a statement at that time that its instalment plans constitute binding agreements with select customers, which includes specific payment amounts and due dates.

The company claimed that it has made numerous attempts to work along with these customers to encourage their compliance with “timely payments,” and thereby, avoid disconnection. “This includes repeated customer reminders, direct notifications, press releases, public notices, and sometimes telephone calls from GEBE’s representatives. However, despite several ongoing attempts, some customers remain unresponsive and non-compliant with their agreed-upon payment arrangements,” GEBE said at the time.

“Therefore, NV GEBE simply cannot continuously provide these services without customer payments. Additionally, the company has shared countless notices urging all customers to keep their NV GEBE accounts current by making timely payments. For some customers, this is based on existing Instalment Plans, however, all customers are encouraged to estimate their average monthly consumption for payments to be made continuously on their GEBE accounts,” the company had said at the time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-to-cut-large-industrial-commercial-clients-thursday