GEBE to disconnect Cole Bay, Simpson Bay from today Mon. | THE DAILY HERALD

COLE BAY–Customers with past due bills in the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas could find themselves without electricity as of today, Monday, July 10, as utilities company GEBE will start disconnecting these customers today.

The company said in a notice that disconnections for Cole Bay and Simpson Bay will start today. GEBE said all customers with past due bills will be disconnected. “Please take note of the following areas and make every effort to have your past-due bills paid and settled on time. We also inform you that no deferrals will be given for the above mentioned areas,” GEBE made clear in the notice.

The company started its disconnections earlier this year disconnecting customers on Front Street, Back Street and in Fort Willem who had past due invoices starting Wednesday, April 12. No deferrals were given for those areas either.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-to-disconnect-cole-bay-simpson-bay-from-today-mon