GEBE to disconnect customers with past due bills in 14 areas from Mon. | THE DAILY HERALD

GEBE (File photo)





PHILIPSBURG–Clients of utilities company GEBE who have past due bills up to and including May 2023, in fourteen communities risk being disconnected when the company starts disconnections in their area as of Monday, August 28.

The 14 areas are Cay Hill, Bush Road, Cul de Sac, L.B. Scott Road, St. John’s Estate, St. Peters, South Reward, Valley Estate, Betty’s Estate, Ebenezer Estate, Saunders, Mary’s Fancy, Cole Bay and Cay Bay.

The company strongly urges customers with past due bills up to and including May 2023 to make payments to settle those outstanding bills immediately and thereby avoid disconnection. GEBE said the disconnection process will be ongoing. “To avoid any inconvenience please get your bills up to date, as reconnections will only take place after 5:00pm daily once payments are made.”

GEBE said it has worked tirelessly to consistently provide customers with electricity and water services. “However, the company’s operations are not sustainable without regular customer payments for their ongoing consumption.”

GEBE said in a press release that it is continuously undergoing extensive efforts to improve the recovery and repairs of its technical and billing systems. Consequently, many customers throughout several communities have been receiving accurate and timely bills. In the event of any billing discrepancies, customers are urged to report those immediately to the Customer Care representatives at the Simpson Bay or Philipsburg locations, between the hours of 7:45am and 3:00pm Monday to Friday.

Customers who are not receiving monthly bills are also asked to make monthly payments on their account, GEBE said. Payments can be made without a bill. “Such a payment is credited to the customer’s account and a receipt is issued to the customer. This helps to prevent having a huge outstanding amount when bills are delivered,” GEBE said.

The company said it remains dedicated to its mission to serve the community of St. Maarten, providing reliable, cost-effective, quality electricity and water services in a safe, environmentally-friendly, sustainable and innovative manner.

For further information, contact the N.V. GEBE Customer Care Department via its help desk at tel. (721)546-1100/546-1160, e-mail

, WhatsApp: +1-721-588-3117 or, at the Philipsburg/Simpson Bay branch offices.

GEBE said it will continue to provide customers and the community with updates, as well as additional details on relevant matters.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-to-disconnect-customers-with-past-due-bills-in-14-areas-from-mon