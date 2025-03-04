GEBE to take measures behind Old Cake House ‘to protect grid’ | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–Utilities company GEBE said on Monday that it will be implementing measures to protect the electrical grid behind the “Old Cake House” location along AJC Brouwer Road in Cay Hill.

GEBE will be replacing all existing electrical meters in the affected area with new, advanced meters. These upgraded meters will be programmed with the correct kVA connection based on the capacity each client has paid for.

Measures that will be enforced include the installing the correct fuse sizes to match the authorized kVA connection; load-limiting function will be activated, automatically disconnecting power if the load exceeds the paid kVA capacity; clients will no longer have the ability to override load restrictions and if a meter disconnects more than five times due to excessive load, it will remain permanently disconnected until further intervention by GEBE.

The company said these actions are necessary to prevent further damage and ensure a stable and efficient power supply. The measures are also in compliance with the Concession (landsverordening and landsbesluit), as well as GEBE’s General Terms and Conditions.

“We understand that these changes may impact some residents, and we encourage customers in the affected area to review their current electrical capacity and make necessary adjustments if needed,” GEBE said, stating that customers who require additional kVA capacity, should contact the relevant authorities to obtain an updated inspection card.

The company said it “remains dedicated to providing a reliable power supply to all customers and appreciates the cooperation of residents during this transition.”

Additional information can be obtained by contacting GEBE’s Customer Care department at email: customercare@’nvgebe.com

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-to-take-measures-behind-old-cake-house-to-protect-grid